Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Creators update builds inch closer to completion

Microsoft has released new test builds of Windows 10 Creators Update for PC and Mobile testers that provide lots of fixes to the nearly finalized operating-system release.

On February 24, Microsoft rolled out to Fast Ring testers Windows 10 Build 15042 for PC and 15043 for Windows Phones. The PC build doesn't work on 32-bit/x86 PCs, Microsoft officials said, as a result of a bug; it's for 64-bit/x64 devices only.

Build 15042 for PCs includes a new prompt to make it clear when Flash content has been blocked in Edge. There are a few updates to the Edge EPUB-book reading experience. And Microsoft has fixed the download-progress indicator with this build, which was broken in the past several Insider builds.

Build 15043 for Mobile includes a bunch of fixes to settings, Continuum, Mail and Calendar, Edge and more.

Microsoft's February 24 blog post lists all the included fixes and known issues for the two test builds.

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update release in April 2017. A second Windows 10 feature release, codenamed Redstone 2, is due this Fall, as officials disclosed last year.