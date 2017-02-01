Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Creators Update test build has lots of fixes for PC users

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Creators Update test build, 15025, is getting closer to what we Microsoft watchers are expecting to be the finalized version.

Credit: Microsoft

Today's build is for Fast Ring PC Insiders only. It includes mostly bug fixes and relatively few new features. Microsoft officials said they wanted to get a fresh build out to Insiders ahead of the company's Windows 10 Bug Bash that kicks off Friday.

Build 15025 will only work for those with x64-based Windows 10 test machines; those with x86 machines cannot download this build, according to Microsoft's release notes.

Build 15025 includes the promised braille support in Narrator for visually-impaired users. There's also a new mono-audio option for these users in Ease of Access settings. Some improvements to the night-light settings are also part of this build.

Microsoft added Collections to the Windows 10 Feedback Hub that are designed to reduce duplicate pieces of feedback by grouping feedback for similar problems and suggestions together into single items.

There is a full list of other smaller fixes and the known issues in this build. Those attempting to download it may still not see the download progress indicated accurately, however, as has been the case for the past few builds.

Windows 10 Creators Update is expected to begin rolling out to mainstream users starting in April 2017, according to sources.