Microsoft's updated Surface Pro allegedly leaks ahead of event

VentureBeat/EvLeaks

The updated version of the Surface Pro 4 has leaked ahead of Microsoft's press event on May 23 in Shanghai, China.

VentureBeat's Evleaks posted press images of Microsoft's next tablet PC, and they reveal Microsoft isn't planning any massive changes to the Surface Pro lineup.

The report accompanying the images didn't detail many specifics, other than what is likely Intel's seventh-generation chips used inside. A Microsoft spokesperson speaking to CNET said, "We have nothing to share at this time."

Like the Surface Laptop, it looks like Microsoft is still shunning USB-C. An image showed a pen and keyboard that will be available optional accessories. The pen will be available in four colors.

VentureBeat/EvLeaks

Microsoft previously said it won't release a Surface Pro 5. According to VentureBeat, the updated version set to be unveiled on Tuesday could go simply by Surface Pro, with no number in sight.

Microsoft didn't offer brand-new Surface Book or Surface Pro devices in calendar 2016.

ZDNet will be covering Microsoft's press event on Tuesday, May 23 for the latest. As ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley previously reported, Microsoft has no plans to release an updated Surface Book during the event.