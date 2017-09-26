​Mirantis launches multi-cloud Kubernetes with AWS Support

Kubernetes is continuing to become the default container orchestration program. The latest proof of this is Mirantis making it easier than ever to manage hybrid clouds across Amazon Web Services (AWS), OpenStack, and bare metal with Kubernetes in the latest version of its Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP). With Kubernetes-enabled MCP, it can manage multi-cloud self-service Kubernetes clusters through its new Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) functionality.

Specifically, MCP CaaS supports Kubernetes on private OpenStack clouds, public AWS clouds, or both. Mirantis, best known as an top-notch OpenStack consulting company, also promises it will soon support additional public cloud options. It is thought that these will be Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Like all other MCP components, this new CaaS offering uses the DriveTrain lifecycle management (LCM). This is an an open-source, model-based configuration, deployment and lifecycle management toolchain. It's designed for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD). In MCP, it enables enterprises to standardize on Kubernetes.

The company has also upgraded DriveTrain with this MCP release. Besides supporting Kubernetes, DriveTrain enables new upgrades to OpenStack Ocata and OpenContrail, software-defined networks (SDN).

This release also includes enhancements to StackLight. This is Mirantis's open-source consolidated control center for operations automation and distributed logging, monitoring and alerting, its toolchain for Lifecycle Management (LCM).

StackLight now includes a new DevOps portal that provides an overview of the MCP environment. Mirantis claims, this new aggregated toolset significantly reduces the complexity of Day 2 cloud operations through services and dashboards around a high degree of automation, availability statistics, resource utilization, capacity utilization, continuous testing, logs, metrics, and notifications.

The newly released MCP also includes an easy-to-use, web-based interface for managing Kubernetes clusters. This makes it simpler for developers to quickly create and control their own Kubernete-controlled containers.

"With many new open source tools constantly being introduced into the vibrant container ecosystem every month, CaaS platforms are becoming increasingly complex to operate," said Boris Renski, Mirantis CMO and co-founder. "Building on our experience operating OpenStack for customers like AT&T and VW, we plan to continue introducing new container services to our managed open cloud portfolio as open source projects behind them become more mature."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE