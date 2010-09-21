Mobile phone recycler stages one last push for 1 million goal

Didn't get notice enough to publicize the Atlanta event, but one of the companies that offers services for recycling your mobile phone or rechargeable mobile phone batteries is making one last push to reach its goal of recycling 1 million pounds of batteries in just under three months.

Call2Recycle is running three collection drives for the balance of this week focused on collecting rechargeable batteries: one in Dallas-Fort Worth today (Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010), one in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 23, and one on Friday, Sept. 24 in San Diego. The added bonus for these cities is that one of them will be named the "greenest city" for Call2Recycle, depending on how much they collect. Sorry, Atlanta for missing the chance to plug you, although you do have an opportunity to catch up, since the title of greenest city is based on the cumulative weight of rechargeable batteries collected between July 1 and Oct. 1.

These cities were chosen for the drives because they have shown a history of decent battery recycling efforts. So far, incidentally, the campaign has collected more than 869,000 pounds of rechargeable batteries.