MobileTechRoundup show #151, T-Mobile G1, new MacBook, my new Wind purchase

The T-Mobile G1 Google Android device discussion took up a large portion of MobileTechRoundup show #151 since Kevin and I both have one to play with. James also has something new at the house since he ordered and received a new MacBook already. I also talked a bit about my traveling experiences with the MSI Wind and why I bought one for myself too.

Listen here (MP3, 32.7 MB, 35:15 minutes)

Please let me know if you have anything you would like us to cover and discuss on the show and I'll try to work it into a future podcast.

