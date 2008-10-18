MobileTechRoundup show #151, T-Mobile G1, new MacBook, my new Wind purchase

Listen here (MP3, 32.7 MB, 35:15 minutes)

The T-Mobile G1 Google Android device discussion took up a large portion of MobileTechRoundup show #151 since Kevin and I both have one to play with. James also has something new at the house since he ordered and received a new MacBook already. I also talked a bit about my traveling experiences with the MSI Wind and why I bought one for myself too.

