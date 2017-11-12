More iPhone X, ZTE Axon M, Essential Phone, running with smartphones (MobileTechRoundup #413)

More time was spent with the iPhone X by both hosts this past week while other devices arrived for testing. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #413 to hear our take on the latest in mobile technology.
- More iPhone X usage thoughts by both Kevin and Matt
- Finally: another good use for FaceID sensors - Warby Parker app (OK, maybe Clips too)
- Apple Watch LTE usage vs costs
- First impressions of the ZTE Axon M dual display phone
- Which smartwatches (not fitness trackers) are working best these days?
- Essential Phone gets two re-reviews
- OnePlus 5T event this week
- How often do you use AirDrop? NearShare looks to be similar for Windows PCs
- Android is getting it too with Files Go (also can also clean up storage)
Running time: 81 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 93MB)
