More iPhone X, ZTE Axon M, Essential Phone, running with smartphones (MobileTechRoundup #413)

Kevin's iPhone X arrived so both of us were able to talk about our experiences with Apple's best iPhone. It wasn't an all-iPhone show though with other devices and wearables available for testing.

More time was spent with the iPhone X by both hosts this past week while other devices arrived for testing. Check out MobileTechRoundup show #413 to hear our take on the latest in mobile technology.

  • More iPhone X usage thoughts by both Kevin and Matt
  • Finally: another good use for FaceID sensors - Warby Parker app (OK, maybe Clips too)
  • Apple Watch LTE usage vs costs
  • First impressions of the ZTE Axon M dual display phone
  • Which smartwatches (not fitness trackers) are working best these days?
  • Essential Phone gets two re-reviews
  • OnePlus 5T event this week
  • How often do you use AirDrop? NearShare looks to be similar for Windows PCs
  • Android is getting it too with Files Go (also can also clean up storage)

Running time: 81 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 93MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

