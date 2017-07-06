Motorola announces July 25 event in New York City

Later this month, Motorola will hold an event in New York City, where it's expected the company will announce the Moto Z2 Force and possibly more accessories for its smartphone lineup, called Moto Mods.

The announcement was made through an email Motorola sent to members of the press with the hashtag #HelloMotoWorld. The colorful animated image also notes "You won't want to miss this" as the hallway lights up a rainbow of colors.

Motorola

For those who like to read into what an event invite could be hinting at, good luck with this one. Other than possibly a colorful lineup of phones or cases, I'm stumped.

A little more concrete evidence of what to expect comes from Evan Blass, who has a respectable track record when it comes to leaking announced devices. The Moto Z2 Force appears to be just around the corner, as does, possibly, the Moto X4, according to Blass' Twitter account.