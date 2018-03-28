Motorola LatAm head becomes global president

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has appointed Brazilian executive Sergio Buniac as the company's new chairman and global president.

This follows an announcement in January that Buniac, who had been serving as president for Latin America since 2012, had been tasked with leading the European operations as well.

Having joined Motorola in 1996, Buniac became Brazil head in 2007. He then climbed up the ladder and became Southern Cone head in 2011, then got promoted to the post of Latin America president a year later.

Buniac succeeds previous global Motorola president Aymar de Lencquesaing, who earlier this year his plan to leave the company in order "to spend less time on a plane and more time doing the things he loves outside of work - like spending time with his family,"