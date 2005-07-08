MovieTickets traffic up 75% in May 2005 on Star Wars release

The May release of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith drove increased visitation to a broad range of Web sites and categories. The Web's top movie ticket merchants capitalized on the phenomenon with a significant increase in traffic compared to last year, including MovieTickets.com (75% increase), Fandango.com (65%) and Moviefone (44%), ComScore says. Star Wars fanatics and other movie buffs sought tickets and show times at Fandango.com, increasing its traffic 52.5% to 4.7 mln visitors, and AMC Entertainment sites, which jumped 63% to 1.1 mln visitors in May.turned to the Web in droves to secure quickly selling tickets. Nearly all of the top ticket merchants saw increases compared to May 2004. Category leader Moviefone, which was partnered with StarWars.com, drew 15.3 mln visitors, an increase of 29% compared to a year ago. With 12.5 mln visitors, Yahoo! Movies jumped 26% compared to May 2004, while Fandango.com and MovieTickets.com were up 65 and 75%, respectively.