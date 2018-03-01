Mujjo's leather iPhone X cases are tough to beat

I'm not a huge fan of using a case on my smartphone. I feel like they add too much bulk, and hide the phone's design. I realize how foolish this sounds, especially with the cost of phones rising - I'm an accidental drop away from an expensive repair.

Shortly before the iPhone X launched I received a couple of iPhone X cases from Mujjo. Since then, I've switched between the wallet case and the standard leather case. And while I can't say I'm totally sold on the idea of using a case full time, I can say Mujjos' cases make it a compelling option.

Full leather case

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

At first glance, Mujjo's $43 Full Leather Case can be easily confused with Apple's own leather cases. The only real difference is the lack of an Apple logo centered on the back. Instead, you'll find "Mujjo" embossed along the bottom.

The inside of the case is lined with a soft fabric that doesn't scratch the sides and back of the iPhone X.

On the left side of the case is a cutout for the mute switch, with integrated buttons for the volume up and down keys. Another button sits on the right side. The buttons themselves are easy to press and don't get in the way or make it harder to turn up the volume, for example.

The bottom of the cause has a rounded cutout, leaving plenty of room for the speaker and charging cord.

Full Leather Wallet Case

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

For the $48 Full Leather Wallet Case, Mujjo tool the same basic design of the Full Leather Case and added a pocket on the back of the case that's big enough to hold two or three of your most important documents. Things like an ID, credit or debit card and an insurance card fit in the card slot.

I carried my driver's license and debit card in this case for a few weeks and never felt like the card slot was stretching or losing its grip on my cards.

What I appreciate about either case is the overall feel to it. The leather provides is easy to hold, adding some reassurance you won't drop your phone, but if an accident does happen, you're protected.

If you don't care much about the Apple logo on the back of your phone and want a case that's made with the same attention to detail, and it costs a little less, I can't recommend either of these Mujjo cases enough.