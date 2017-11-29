MyNetFone adds 4G to business suite

Australian retail and wholesale voice-over-IP (VoIP) provider MNF Group has launched its MyNetFone 4G Business Mobile service, adding the offering to its business cloud communications suite.

The suite had already included 3G mobile, office phone, broadband, and an Australian-based support team for business customers.

Under the new 4G business service, MyNetFone is offering SIM-only plans with no lock-in contracts, which it said is aimed at being flexibile.

"Business users can customise their telecommunications spend from month to month, with the freedom to upgrade, downgrade, or add data bolt-ons ad hoc," MNF explained.

While data allowances vary between plans, all come with unlimited calls and SMS/MMS within Australia, the company said, and also offer support for global roaming across 60 nations.

The service makes use of Telstra's 4G and 3G networks, providing coverage to 98.8 percent of the Australian population, with MNF first announcing a move into mobile with a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) deal with Telstra Wholesale a year ago.

The deal with Telstra allowed the telco enabler to move into 4G and 3G offerings after Telstra opened access to its 4G network to MVNOs in April last year.

MNF in August additionally announced a sub-wholesale MVNO deal between Symbio Networks and Telstra Wholesale.

Under the deal, Symbio's wholesale customers will be able to bill directly to their own customers and offer roaming options, as well as enabling more flexible contracting, higher pricing, and a faster on-boarding system.

The addition of 4G to MyNetFone's business suite follows MNF last month announcing a partnership with BroadSoft to deliver MyNetFone unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) voice and collaboration services on BroadCloud to its subsidiary Symbio Networks.

The services suite will be based on the Business UC-One application, and will be offered to MNF's enterprise and government customers by the first quarter of 2018 across both Australia and New Zealand.

"As Australia's leading next-generation provider of hosted voice and data services, we look forward to working with BroadSoft to deploy MyNetFone services on BroadCloud. We believe that the trend towards cloud voice and collaboration services is inevitable as customers move away from legacy voice services," MNF CEO Rene Sugo said in October.

"MyNetFone is already making strong inroads into the enterprise and government communications sector with our SIP trunking voice carriage service. With the BroadCloud integration, we will be able to further expand the service suit to also deliver end-to-end voice solutions."

Earlier this year, MNF had detailed growth plans for the upcoming financial year, saying it would expand its series of communications software services and products; continue pushing geographic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region through its Global Wholesale segment investing in further network assets; enhance its software capabilities; and drive customer acquisition through the purchase of more wholesale, enterprise, and government customers.

MNF's AU$17.5 million acquisition of CCI in early February signalled its move into collaboration and audio conferencing, while its purchase of New Zealand telco Spark's international voice business TNZI for NZ$22.4 million enables it to sell voice, data, mobile, and digital services throughout Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Symbio is also rolling out a nationwide voice network in New Zealand, which it wholesales to service operators and over-the-top providers.

The company's full-year financial results for FY17 saw net profit of AU$12.1 million, up 34 percent, and revenue of AU$191.8 million, up 19 percent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were AU$23.9 million, up 34 percent.

