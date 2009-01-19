Nasa hacker's mother appeals for UK trial

Speaking to ZDNet UK, Gary McKinnon's mother Janis Sharp calls on the director of public prosecutions to try her son in the UK. If extradited to the US, McKinnon faces up to 70 years in prison for hacking into US government systems.
Security
Speaking to ZDNet UK, Gary McKinnon's mother Janis Sharp calls on the director of public prosecutions to try her son in the UK
Speaking to ZDNet UK, Gary McKinnon's mother Janis Sharp calls on the director of public prosecutions to try her son in the UK. If extradited to the US, McKinnon faces up to 70 years in prison for hacking into US government systems.
Join Discussion