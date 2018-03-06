NBN migration plan modified for FttC connections

The National Broadband Network (NBN) migration plan has been modified to cater for NBN's fibre-to-the-curb (FttC) technology, which will cover 1 million premises and launch later this year, after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) approved Telstra's proposed variation.

After seeking feedback in December, it was pointed out to the ACCC that the original changes would allow for an existing connection on Telstra's copper network to be terminated prior to the FttC connection being operational. To avoid this situation, NBN has changed its processes so that an FttC connection is deemed active only after end-user traffic is detected.

"The proposed connection processes could have resulted in people being left without a phone or internet service before their FTTC service was operating," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The ACCC welcomes these improvements, which should provide a safeguard against consumers being disconnected before they have access to a working NBN service."

Telstra had previously proposed that disconnection would occur after 10 to 20 days whether or not the FttC line was working.

The migration plan modifications also included clauses to update special service class to add FttC-connected premises, as well as updating the order stability period, the time to clear pending orders before permanently disconnecting existing services and connecting NBN services, to align with existing in-train premises -- premises that are still waiting for their NBN service order to be filled after the disconnection date has passed -- disconnection timelines.

Also on Tuesday, NBN said it can now install a temporary parallel line to test special services prior to migration. Special services covers what NBN deems Traffic Class 2 services such as ethernet lite, ATM, frame relay, wholesale business digital subscriber lines, and integrated services digital network.

"We will now credit a AU$270 subsequent installation fee previously passed on to phone and internet providers for business customers migrating their special services over fibre-to-the-node and fibre-to-the-building technology to a separate line on the NBN access network," NBN said.

