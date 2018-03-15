Nest launches $39 temperature sensor, starts shipping Hello video doorbell

Nest Temperature Sensor pairs with the Learning Thermostat to control temperature in specific rooms. (Nest)

Google-owned Nest on Thursday announced the Nest Temperature Sensor that connects with its thermostats to make sure a certain room is the exact temperature you want it to be. The 1.9-inch by 1.9-inch temperature sensor has a two year battery life and operates using Bluetooth Low Energy.

Nest's external temperature sensors will be available in April for $39 each, or $99 for a pack of three. They're compatible with the second and third-generation Nest Learning Thermostats and Nest E. Nest explains on its website:

Most homes aren't the same temperature in every room. Maybe the living room gets too warm or the baby's room is too cold. With the Nest Temperature Sensor, you can let your Nest thermostat know which room should be a certain temperature at a certain time of day. And that room will be always be the most comfortable.



Google-owned Nest is now shipping the Nest Hello video doorbell for $229. (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Nest also began shipping Thursday its Hello smart door bell that supports 160 degree HD live video streaming from your front door step to your phone. Announced in September, Nest Hello is available for $229 and includes 3-hour video recording so you can check back and see what happened on your door step.

Nest explains the Nest Hello can replace an existing wired doorbell:

Nest Hello lets you know who's there, so you never miss a thing. It replaces your existing wired doorbell and delivers HD video and bright, crisp images, even at night. It's designed to show you everything at your doorstep - people head to toe or packages on the ground. And with 24/7 streaming, you can check in anytime. Or go back and look at a 3-hour snapshot history to see what happened.



Nest will not sell its new hardware on Amazon. The Nest Hello is available at Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Nest's website. Why? "You'll have to ask Amazon," Maxime Veron, Nest's director of product marketing, told CNET.

Lastly, Nest announced the Nest x Yale smart lock, made in partnership with the lock manufacturer. It's available on Nest's website for $250 to add a smart lock to your door.