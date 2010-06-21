New global SaaS adoption data shows emerging geographies embracing the deployment model

Forrester recently surveyed nearly 3,000 technology decision makers worldwide and found that emerging geographies -- Latin America, China, India, Russia -- are heavy adopters of software-as-a-service. [Source: Forrester's Global IT Budgets, Priorities, And Emerging Technology Tracking Survey, Q2 2010.]

Latin America led with the highest rate of SaaS adoption, with 30% of companies reporting SaaS use. Latin America also reported a high percentage of budget going to SaaS at 12.4%. (For comparison, North America, where many SaaS deployment options initially saw traction showed 25% adoption and represented 7% of overall software budgets.)

Other emerging geographies that reported high adoption included emerging Asian countries (China/Hong Kong/India/Russia). This group reported 21% SaaS usage and 8.9% of software budget going to SaaS. More established Asia Pacific economies (Japan/Australia/New Zealand) reported only 16% SaaS adoption and only 6.5% of software budget going to SaaS.

