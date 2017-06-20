New Juniper Networks products, services focused on agility

Juniper on Tuesday is rolling out new cloud-grade networking offerings designed to help both enterprises and service providers become more agile.

Specifically, Juniper is aiming to solve a series of roadblocks to agility that companies face, such as innovating while keeping the cost of the network down and moving forward with existing assets, said Donyel Jones-Williams, director of product marketing for Juniper.

With that in mind, the company is introducing the Junos Node Slicing service model, which enables operators to run multiple services or instances on the same router, each with its own administrative domain. Node Slicing effectively brings virtualization into the network and on the routers themselves, Jones-Williams explained to ZDNet, creating agility and efficiency in terms of deploying new functionalities.

Juniper is also rolling out a universal chassis, enabling customers to standardize routing and switching deployments across the data center, core and network edge. The universal chassis supports the PTX10008, PTX10016, QFX10008, QFX10016 and the MX series line cards.

"No longer do you have to wait months to deliver new functionality or a new line card with additional capacity based on the chassis design," Jones-Williams said. "Now we have the ability to move forward those routing types independent of each other... so you can innovate at a much faster pace."

Meanwhile, Juniper's new professional services are all about automation. The first new service provides continuous network infrastructure integration to automate design, test, deployment and audit network environments. The second service takes automation to the next level, so that it's event-driven. In other words, a network event, such as deploying a new server, would trigger other events to build out and complete the whole IT workflow.

Juniper is also introducing enhancements to its NorthStar Controller around real-time visibility to traffic in the network and telemetry.