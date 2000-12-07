News Burst: Internet boat to surf Borneo river

Malaysia is to launch an Internet boat next year as part of a scheme to educate isolated villagers on Borneo about IT.

It is hoped that the waterborne project will tackle the growing digital divide in Malaysia.

The vessel for Net surfing will cruise the Rajang River in the state of Sarawak, docking at villages along the way where residents will be taught basic computer and Internet skills, reports Reuters Wednesday.

The craft will cost £185,211 and is planned to house 20 networked computers, each with Internet access. The maiden voyage is scheduled for June 2001.

