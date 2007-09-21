News to know: Vista DRM; Flash drives; Adobe zero-day; Blacklisted iPhones

Notable headline:Ed Bott: Everything you've read about Vista DRM is wrong (Part 3).Robin Harris: Will flash EVER replace disk?

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Windows

Notable headline:

Ed Bott: Everything you've read about Vista DRM is wrong (Part 3).

Robin Harris: Will flash EVER replace disk?

Ryan Naraine: 'High risk' zero-day flaw haunts Adobe Acrobat, Reader.

Jason O'Grady: Apple blacklisting hacked iPhones? Mary Jo Foley: Windows Home Server patch is out. Still no new Vista SP1, Windows Server 2008 test builds. Who still cares about Microsoft's server-communications protocols?

David Morgenstern: Will Apple miss the virtualization boom? Dan Kusnetzky: Is virtual machine software a panacea?

Larry Dignan: Oracle earnings solid; takes on SAP, IBM

Techmeme: Google Shared Stuff.

Larry Dignan: Why AMD’s triple core Phenom is a bigger deal than you think. George Ou: Leaked: Skulltrail 8-core Penryn benchmarks. Gallery: Classmate PC and Asus Eee at IDF.

Bloomberg: Apple's Jobs Subpoenaed for Deposition, People Say Ryan Naraine: VMware patch batch fixes 20 security flaws

What will we find in the next 50 years of space exploration? Pros seem to outdo cons in new phone-charger standard.

Dan Farber: SAP's challenge to NetSuite, Workday and salesforce.com.

Dennis Howlett: SAP's 100,000 customers by 2010: 'aspirational.' Business ByDesign: an Irregular verdict. Phil Wainewright: Business ByDesign, SAP's slow-burning fuse. Joshua Greenbaum: Why Business ByDesign is a very big deal

China leads Asia in malicious online activity.

Harry Fuller: Woz intends to go green.

Nortel seeks revival through 'hyperconnectivity'. Reuters: Google sees Web search less exposed to mortgage woes.

Computerworld: Can IBM save OpenOffice.org from itself?

Gallery (right): How do I... Add and customize sidebar gadgets in Microsoft Windows Vista?

Leaked e-mails reveal MediaDefender's antipiracy woes.

Patent law overhaul: Bad for start-ups?

Dave Greenfield: Using Second Life in Your Business. Marc Wagner: Linux: Is the road to Moscow paved with good intentions? Christopher Dawson: Russia installing Linux in every school in the country. Russell Shaw: WiMax provider Clearwire in low-profile Seattle nomadic test.

Has Google actually read U.S. v. Microsoft?

Related Topics:

Apple Microsoft Enterprise Software Windows 10 PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All