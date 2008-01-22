News to know: Vista virtualization; OOXML; OpenOffice; Leopard developers; eBay

Notable headlines:Mary Jo Foley: Microsoft (finally) broadens Windows Vista virtualization rules. Dan Farber: Microsoft’s unveils its grand virtualization strategyMary Jo Foley: IBM, Google quietly supporting OOXML?

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Virtualization

Notable headlines:

Mary Jo Foley: Microsoft (finally) broadens Windows Vista virtualization rules. Dan Farber: Microsoft’s unveils its grand virtualization strategy

Mary Jo Foley: IBM, Google quietly supporting OOXML? Reminder: Microsoft to push Silverlight to business users this week

David Morgenstern: Mac developers betting hard on Leopard Jason O'Grady: Death to the glossy display!

WSJ: eBay's Whitman plans to retire

Michael Krigsman: Government turns to SaaS to salvage IT failures

Paula Rooney: IBM adds Ubuntu, Red Hat support for Lotus Notes-Symphony OpenOffice Client. org: OpenOffice 3 not delayed, still on track for September

Dave Greenfield: Social Software: It's Just a Game. IBM Improves SameTime Telephony and Collaboration

Robin Harris: Michael Dell's new focus on storage

Larry Dignan: Linux security guru joins Microsoft

NY Times: Hundreds of layoffs expected at Yahoo. Dan Farber: Y

ahoo going on a diet?

Photos: Top 10 reviews of the week (right)

Phone with fold-away screen to launch in mid-2008

Dell debuts new blade server

Ed Burnette: Software emancipation: An open letter to Linus Torvalds

Macworld analysis:

Steve O'Hear: Nokia to invest in and partner with Facebook?

Credit issuer says data lost for 650,000 customers

Ryan Stewart: InsideRIA launches, an O'Reilly site dedicated to rich Internet applications

IBM and SAP to develop joint software

Joshua Greenbaum: IBM Returns to the Desktop Interface Bandwagon, and Coopetition with SAP Abounds

Techmeme: HBO to go

George Ou: Don't believe the low bit-rate 'HD' lie Here's what fake HD video looks like

Photos: Detroit shows off your next set of wheels

Rik Fairlie: Actiontec's zControl will let you remotely control your networked appliances

Garett Rogers: Google Checkout adoption doubles from last year

Knol not one of Google's "urgent" projects?

Dan Kusnetzky: How do organizations make purchasing decisions?

Richard Stiennon: Using social networks for DDoS. Reddit as hacker tool. Arbor Networks abandons security space

Russell Shaw: RIAA site was hacked: are the hackers right, or wrong? Here are five of the reasons why tech customer support "sucks"

And the scariest prediction about enterprise VoIP security in 2008 is...

Sprint bloodletting: a lesson in the consequences of hubris

Michael Krigsman: Los Angeles schools' payroll problems "stabilized"

Letter template reveals Wisconsin social security numbers

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes: Windows 7? Another reason to skip Vista Mary Jo Foley: Counting to (Windows) 7

Russell Shaw: Has Vonage stopped selling WiFi phones? If so, why?

Dana Blankenhorn: PostgreSQL left out in database brouhaha

Roland Piquepaille: Snowflakes or 3-D snowfakes? Use your cellphone as a 3-D mouse

Richard Koman: White House, Congress squabble over missing emails. Hackers attacking US utilities overseas

Related Topics:

Apple Cloud Data Centers Storage Servers VMWare
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All