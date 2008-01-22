News to know: Vista virtualization; OOXML; OpenOffice; Leopard developers; eBay

Notable headlines:
Mary Jo Foley: Microsoft (finally) broadens Windows Vista virtualization rules. Dan Farber: Microsoft’s unveils its grand virtualization strategy
Mary Jo Foley: IBM, Google quietly supporting OOXML? Reminder: Microsoft to push Silverlight to business users this week
David Morgenstern: Mac developers betting hard on Leopard Jason O'Grady: Death to the glossy display!
WSJ: eBay's Whitman plans to retire
Michael Krigsman: Government turns to SaaS to salvage IT failures
Paula Rooney: IBM adds Ubuntu, Red Hat support for Lotus Notes-Symphony OpenOffice Client. org: OpenOffice 3 not delayed, still on track for September
Dave Greenfield: Social Software: It's Just a Game. IBM Improves SameTime Telephony and Collaboration
Robin Harris: Michael Dell's new focus on storage
Larry Dignan: Linux security guru joins Microsoft
NY Times: Hundreds of layoffs expected at Yahoo. Dan Farber: Yahoo going on a diet?
Photos: Top 10 reviews of the week (right)
Phone with fold-away screen to launch in mid-2008
Ed Burnette: Software emancipation: An open letter to Linus Torvalds
Macworld analysis:
- Steve Rubel: MacBook Air biggest test for cloud computing
- Adrian Kingsley-Hughes: Apple and the war against the user-replaceable battery
- MacBook Air - Will all the cool evaporate when someone asks you to read/rip/burn a disc?
- Jason O'Grady: What is the demographic for the MacBook Air?
- Time Capsule = cash grab?
- Matthew Miller: iPhone enterprise data plans are now available
- Russell Shaw: There's no such creature as an enterprise iPhone fanboy
Steve O'Hear: Nokia to invest in and partner with Facebook?
Credit issuer says data lost for 650,000 customers
Ryan Stewart: InsideRIA launches, an O'Reilly site dedicated to rich Internet applications
IBM and SAP to develop joint software
Joshua Greenbaum: IBM Returns to the Desktop Interface Bandwagon, and Coopetition with SAP Abounds
George Ou: Don't believe the low bit-rate 'HD' lie Here's what fake HD video looks like
Photos: Detroit shows off your next set of wheels
Rik Fairlie: Actiontec's zControl will let you remotely control your networked appliances
Garett Rogers: Google Checkout adoption doubles from last year
Dan Kusnetzky: How do organizations make purchasing decisions?
Richard Stiennon: Using social networks for DDoS. Reddit as hacker tool. Arbor Networks abandons security space
Russell Shaw: RIAA site was hacked: are the hackers right, or wrong? Here are five of the reasons why tech customer support "sucks"
And the scariest prediction about enterprise VoIP security in 2008 is...
Michael Krigsman: Los Angeles schools' payroll problems "stabilized"
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes: Windows 7? Another reason to skip Vista Mary Jo Foley: Counting to (Windows) 7
Russell Shaw: Has Vonage stopped selling WiFi phones? If so, why?
Dana Blankenhorn: PostgreSQL left out in database brouhaha
Roland Piquepaille: Snowflakes or 3-D snowfakes? Use your cellphone as a 3-D mouse
Richard Koman: White House, Congress squabble over missing emails. Hackers attacking US utilities overseas
