Nimble Storage launches service so enterprises can hop between AWS, Microsoft Azure

Nimble Storage rolled out a service called Cloud Volumes that's designed to run applications across Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services with block storage and enterprise-level availability.

The storage provider, which focuses on predictive cloud infrastructure, said its Nimble Cloud Volumes are managed like native cloud services, but adds features such as data protection, tools to resolve performance issues and 99.9999 percent availability. Nimble customers only pay for changed data and can hop between Azure, AWS and their own data centers.

Nimble's real pitch with Cloud Volumes is to eliminate vendor lock-in for customers. As enterprises increasingly use multiple clouds, Nimble's Cloud Volumes service could come in handy.

Cloud Volumes can be used with Nimble's All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays for the data center. Pricing for Cloud Volumes starts at $0.10/GB/month.

According to the company, Nimble Cloud Volumes is beta with a customer preview on tap soon. Nimble said it will make the service available in new regions in the next six to 12 months. The company has been growing quickly.