Nokia 6: Android-driven smartphone launches in India

Image: HMD Global

The Nokia 6, HMD Global's anticipated Android smartphone, is out today in India.

The flagship Nokia 6, already available in China, is selling for ₹14,999 ($233), and has been launched alongside the ₹12,899 ($200) Nokia 5 and the ₹9,499 ($148) Nokia 3.

Each phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but the Nokia 6 is higher specced, with a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 403ppi, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core 1.4GHz CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB SD card storage, a 16MP rear camera and 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5 has the same CPU and battery but has a 5.2-inch 720p screen with 282ppi, 2GB RAM, 16GB of SD card storage and a 13MP rear camera. The Nokia 3 has 5.0-inch 720p screen with 294ppi, a Mediatek MT6737 Quad-core 1.4GHz CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB SD card storage and a 8MP rear camera, as well as a 2,650mAh battery.

All the phones have 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and an FM radio.

The phones will be available in retail stores across India. The handsets are being sold by HMD Global, which is licensed to design, market and sell Nokia-branded devices.

More on Nokia smartphones