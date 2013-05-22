Nokia adds augmented reality to Here Maps on Windows Phone

Read this Inside Nokia's headquarters: A photo tour From reindeer stew to a wall of Nokia's greatest hits, here's a look inside Nokia's global HQ, not far from the Finnish capital of Helsinki. Read More

Nokia has released an update for Here Maps on Windows Phone devices that integrates its augmented reality LiveSight location app.

The addition of LiveSight to Here Maps will mean faster street navigation and orientation, Nokia said on Wednesday.

LiveSight was previously available on the Here City Lens app — a Lumia-exclusive app that uses Nokia's mapping data to provide an overlay of key sights within the frame of the device's lens.

The app, combined with Here maps, lets people see which direction they're facing by tapping the LiveSight icon in Here Maps and panning around to reveal the location of things like shops and restaurants.

"Here Maps with LiveSight is about getting you where you're going quickly, even when there are no house numbers or if all the buildings look alike," Nokia said on its Conversations blog.

LiveSight only works with Windows 8 devices with a compass, which means it won't function on Nokia's low-end Windows Phone 8 Lumia 520. The updated app is available at the Windows Store here.