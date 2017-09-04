Nokia goes Android 8.0 Oreo: Upgrade confirmed for all new smartphone models

Image: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Finnish Nokia mobile maker HMD Global says it will upgrade all its new Nokia smartphones to Android 8.0 Oreo -- even its budget Nokia 3.

The forthcoming Oreo update for the Nokia 3 through to its flagship Nokia 8 was confirmed in a tweet by HMD Global's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.

Sarvikas emphasized that the Nokia 3, which has a MediaTek chip, will get the update since there were delays to it receiving Android 7.1.1. All other Nokia devices run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.

He didn't reveal when Android Oreo would be rolled out on Nokia devices, but given that Nokia runs on pure Android it's likely to be sooner than some other handsets with more customizations.

Google announced Android Oreo on August 21 but so far it's only been available for Pixel and Nexus devices in the Android beta program. Pixel devices should receive it "soon" Google said at the announcement.

Historically, it's taken several months for handset makers to roll out the first updates, but in many cases devices don't get an update at all, leading to Android's fragmentation problem. Google's Android Oreo Project Treble aims to help device makers deliver security and version updates faster.

HMD has previously promised it would deliver swift monthly security updates and version updates.

The company was among the list of handset makers that Google said would "launch or update devices to Android 8.0 Oreo" by the end of the year. Others included Essential, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

Sony also announced last week which of its existing Xperia handsets will be getting Android 8.0. These include the Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus.

Sony plans to launch the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia ZX1 Compact with Android Oreo.

HTC last month announced Android Oreo would be coming in the fourth quarter to its U11. The U Ultra and 10 will also get it eventually.

