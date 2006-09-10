Nokia to NYC: free WiFi in parks, shop at Nokia

Nokia is now offering the hottest spots in the Big Apple: Free wi-fi hot spots in New York City parks in celebration of the grand opening of a flagship store at the corner of 57th and 5th, steps from the recently opened Apple retail destination.

Nokia's new NYC store aims to: "inspire and educate you to the rewards of mobile communication through an innovative and interactive experience."

In conjunction with the opening of its retail store in NYC, Nokia has partnered with WiFi Salon, a NYC-based network infrastructure company operating as a concessionaire to the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, to sponsor free wi-fi networks in ten NYC parks: Central Park, Battery Park, Corona Flushing Meadows...

NYC Parks Department Commissioner Adrian Benepe touts:

"The expanded wi-fi network will give park visitors even more options to enjoy. Now, park patrons can throw a pitch, score a goal, catch a wave or surf the Net at some of our city's greatest parks."

Nokia hopes that its N80, N91 or 770 Internet Tablet will be the mobile multimedia devices of choice for enjoying the free wi-fi access in NYC parks, but any laptop or portable device with wireless LAN built-in is able to access the wi-fi network; All users are welcomed by a Nokia promotional splash page.

WiFi Salon founder and CEO Marshall Brown believes in empowering the community through public wi-fi:

Wi-fi can be more than about Web surfing and checking email. What if a hot spot was not just a gateway, but a destination? What if it offered rich multimedia experiences based on the neighborhood where you are located? As prime neighborhood meeting grounds, parks are ideal places for people to experience this new approach to public wi-fi.

To foster "neighborhood meeting grounds" Nokia offers a free downloadable 3-in-1 "Park Software Suite" for its featured devices including:

Park WiFi Detector for for speedier connenctions

Park Channels mobile media browser featuring free local content

Park Cast to listen to the radio over the WiFi

Nokia takes on the Big Apple just as Apple celebrates the millionth visitor to its NYC flagship store opened earlier in the year. Apple has embraced the host city motto--"the city that never sleeps"--and is open round the clock; Nokia, however, will be getting some sleep.