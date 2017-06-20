NTT launches SD-WAN solution for Australia

NTT Communications ICT Solutions has announced launching its enterprise software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) offering in Australia for mobile, fibre, and copper networks.

The SD-WAN solution chooses the most efficient pathways on a network for traffic, as well as enabling them to better run cloud-based applications including Office 365, Salesforce.com, and service-now.com.

NTT ICT said its intelligent SD-WAN solution can identify such business traffic and prioritise it over other network traffic, meaning a more efficient online business operating environment without the need to purchase additional bandwidth.

"We are increasingly seeing enterprise networks struggling to cope with the growth of cloud data on their networks, increasing security threats, and spiralling costs," NTT ICT COO Tarquin Bellinger said.

"Traditional architectural approaches were not designed to support current digital trends. Our SD-WAN offering provides the ability to intelligently prioritise traffic in line with business demands on an application-by-application basis across complex networks and multiple geographic locations."

NTT ICT, a subsidiary of Japan's NTT Communications, provides network, infrastructure, security, cloud, and managed solutions throughout Australia.

Local telecommunications companies have also turned to unveiling their own SD-WAN solutions, with Telstra announcing its Cisco technology-powered SD-WAN solution in May last year.

Telstra likewise said its SD-WAN solution enables a more efficient and flexible end-to-end solution by selecting the highest-performing transport path available for application traffic routing.

"Hybrid services such as Telstra's SD-WAN offering allow traffic to be routed based on the application profile over multiple networks, including private MPLS and the public internet," Jim Clarke, head of International Marketing, Products and Pricing at Telstra, said.

In an effort to bolster its SD-WAN technology, Cisco last month acquired startup Viptela for $610 million and in March was among a consortium of investors backing SD-WAN startup Velocloud in its $35 million Series D round, which also included Telstra.

Viptela was founded by former Cisco engineers Amir Khan and Khalid Raza, offering solutions that deliver network virtualisation that allows for application aware routing, service chaining, centralised policy, and orchestration capabilities.

VeloCloud, meanwhile, already provided services for AT&T, Sprint, Mitel, TelePacific, and Windstream, with Telstra saying in March that it would be adding VeloCloud's SD-WAN services to its Chinese joint venture PBS to simplify and automate enterprise branch SDN functionality.

Telecommunications provider BT last month also took the wraps off its globally available Dynamic Network Services, which comprised on-demand SD-WAN as the "final piece of the puzzle" in addition to on-demand virtual services and on-demand bandwidth.