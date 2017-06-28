Nutanix launches management stack for multiple clouds

Nutanix has rolled out a full enterprise stack to manage hybrid cloud deployments and multiple providers including an orchestration layer and its own disaster recovery service.

The software defined data center player said its Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS will include a dashboard--Nutanix Calm--and Nutanix Xi Cloud Services. Combined the tools work with on-premise gear from IBM, Dell EMC, Lenovo, Cisco and HPE as well as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Nutanix's stack is a bid to manage distributed cloud environments for everything from branch offices to disaster recovery to edge computing. Nutanix's cloud software will work across clouds, compute, storage, networking and virtual environments.

The components break down like this:

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS Software, which will support various systems and vendors. Nutanix is partnered with Dell EMC, Lenovo and IBM to offer subscriptions and enterprise license agreements on Cisco and HPE platforms. Nutanix is also available as a service with Xi Cloud Services.

Xi Cloud Services allows Nutanix customers to provision and consume infrastructure on demand. Xi Cloud Services will allow set-up, management and testing a cloud disaster recovery system. More services will be offered in the future.

Nutanix Calm, which is a dashboard that recommends clouds, applications and orchestrates cloud operations. Calm is a set of blueprints to manage different cloud environments. Nutanix Calm is built on the acquisition of Calm.io. Calm is the orchestration layer that allows automated cloud hopping. Nutanix Calm is the first time the company is extending the data center to one operating system for all IT environments.

According to Nutanix, its Enterprise Cloud OS is available now on Cisco and HPE. Nutanix Calm will be available in the fourth quarter with Xi Cloud Services due in the first quarter of 2018.