Nvidia expands partnership, courses for Deep Learning Institute

Nvidia said it has expanded partnerships and added industry-specific courses to teach deep learning and artificial intelligence under its Deep Learning Institute effort.

The Deep Learning Institute launched about a year ago with the aim of teaching new skills to data scientists, students and developers.

Under the expansion, the Deep Learning Institute (DLI) will partner with Booz Allen Hamilton and deeplearning.ai to offer more training. In addition, DLI is forming a university ambassador program to help instructors teach AI.

And finally, DLI is offering courses focused on use cases and industries such as finance, natural language processing, robotics, video analytics and autonomous vehicles.

DLI has more than 20 partners including Amazon Web Services, Coursera, Facebook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft and Udacity.

