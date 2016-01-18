Ocean: The Linux web server that fits in your pocket

Want a portable Linux-powered web server that will fit into your pocket? Look no further than Ocean.

Ocean has been designed from the ground up for portability, and features an integrated battery that allows you to run web and Bluetooth applications in places where direct power is limited.

The device is approximately the size of an iPhone 6, and can easily fit in your pocket.

Because it packs the power of a Linux operating system (the default is Debian, but you can install your own), Ocean can be used for a variety of functions:

Building and deploying web applications using frameworks such as Node.js or Ruby-on-Rails

Building a custom router

IoT hub

iBeacon or Eddystone beacon prototyping

The device can also act as a portable battery pack for iPhones and Android devices, and holds enough power to recharge an iPhone 6 1.3 times.

Ocean has the following tech specs:

1GHz ARM dual-core Cortex-A7 processor

1GB DDR3 480MHz RAM

16GB internal micro-SD card for storage

4GB internal flash chip

One USB 2.0/3.0 port

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0+

Qi wireless charging support

4200 mAh internal battery good for up to 2 days of continuous CPU usage

Comes with Debian 8.1 (Jessie) pre-installed and Linux Kernel 3.4.105+

This bundle costs $149 and ships in February. Higher capacity versions are slated to ship later in the year.

See also:



