​One million Linux and open-source software classes taken

Want to get a job in IT? Then, you need to know Linux and open-source software. While nothing beats hands-on experience, classes are a great way to get started. So, it comes as no surprise that The Linux Foundation recently announced would-be IT staffers have now taken a million Linux and open-source software classes.

The Linux Foundation has been able to reach so many students because of its partnership with edX. EdX is the non-profit online learning platform from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Their popular massive open online courses (MOOC) make it possible for you to take classes anywhere in the world on your schedule.

That's a good thing -- because demand is high for Linux and open-source savvy professionals. According to The Linux Foundation and Dice's latest Open Source Jobs Report, interest in hiring open-source workers has never been higher, with 60 percent of companies surveyed looking for full-time hires.

"While we're humbled at having reached one million folks, we remain aware of just how big the need is," said Clyde Seepersad, general manager of Linux Foundation training, in a statement. "For example, over 65,000 folks registered for our Blockchain course within the first 100 days. There's clearly a huge appetite for materials on critical open-source projects and we're committed to continuing to develop courses to help fill the need."

In short, Seepersad continued, "Over the past four years, the market has spoken loud and clear -- providing high quality, free and vendor-neutral entry level training is a critically important component of ensuring continued growth and adoption of open source software."

Many of The Linux Foundation's most popular classes are free, entry-level introductions to hot topics. These include Introduction to Linux and Introduction to OpenStack.

For a full overview of The Linux Foundation's courses, visit The Linux Foundation's training site. While most of the classes are online, a few are available onsite in locations both in the US and Stockholm, Sweden.

The Foundation offers three sets of courses: Enterprise IT and Linux System Administration, Linux Programming and Development, and Open Source Compliance. The Foundation also offers two different Linux certification programs. These are Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) and the more advanced Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE). Both can be a great help in landing a Linux admin job.

One million class takers can't be wrong. Try a free class today, look into pursuing a certification tomorrow, and land a job later this year.

