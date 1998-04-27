One Year Ago: Iomega recalls faulty Jaz disks

This story first published April 28, 1997

Iomega is recalling faulty disks for its Jaz mass storage drives. Users of the bad disks are likely to suffer performance hits and possibly loss of data.

The firm says the recall affects disks that will have been bought after March 24 and claims the problem affects only a "small portion" of all disks, about 50,000 in total. Disks stamped with a manufacturing date between March 13 and April 20, 1997 and also ending with "MS" should not be used.

A special hotline in Ireland for the problem is available on 353-1-807-5599.

