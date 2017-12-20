Ooma buys smart camera maker Butterfleye

Ooma, which offers a communications platform for small businesses and customers, announced that it has acquired Butterfleye, makers of an AI-powered video camera and security platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ooma said it plans to integrate Butterfleye's smart camera into its Ooma Home security product, but the company noted that it will continue to sell the camera under Butterleye's original brand.

"Butterfleye offers a fantastic intelligent security camera system and we're excited to add its capabilities to the Ooma Home security service," said Ooma CEO Eric Stang. "Our strategy is to build upon Ooma's smart communications platform to provide advanced connected home solutions and this acquisition is an important step in that direction."

Ooma, which went public in 2015, is best known as a VoIP vendor, but it's been building out its product portfolio to expand into new areas. Ooma Home is a DIY home security platform designed to work with the Ooma Telo, a smart home phone service. The system includes motion, water, door and window sensors, and also lets users place 911 calls remotely.

In 2016, Ooma launched a mobile version of Ooma Office, a move that trended along with the rise of cloud-based communications platforms, as well as the growing number of tools giving SMBs increased mobility.

