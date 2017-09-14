Optus announces 'Fusion' SD-WAN technology

Optus Business has announced its Optus Fusion software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, saying it is one of the first managed service solutions able to be deployed over the top of any business network.

Optus Fusion SD-WAN has been added to the provider's software-defined networking (SDN) portfolio, and is used to monitor network traffic from applications in real-time in order to gain information on where bandwidth is being used across a network.

As a result, businesses will be able to prioritise data traffic to such business applications and cloud services as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Enabled by the Riverbed SteelConnect platform, Fusion SD-WAN is able to be deployed regardless of which provider or connection a business is using, Optus said.

"Business is moving at an unprecedented pace and, in an effort to remain relevant, organisations have deployed technologies from multiple providers," Enzo Cocotti, director of Optus Business, said.

"With real-time insights into how network components are working together and performing, CIOs, network architects, and developers are empowered with information shaping existing and future IT strategies."

Optus' SDN portfolio saw its wholesale arm last year launch pay-as-you-go SDN solution Cloud-N, which allows customers to scale services to suit demand on an hourly basis through a self-serve online portal.

Rival provider Telstra announced its own SD-WAN solution powered by Cisco's intelligent WAN solution over a year ago.

In March this year, Telstra's venture-capital arm announced a strategic partnership with SD-WAN specialist VeloCloud after backing VeloCloud alongside Cisco during a $35 million Series D funding round.

Telstra had said it would use VeloCloud's solutions for simplifying and automating enterprise branch SDN functionality. VeloCloud routes traffic across both private and public access, enabling the customer to retain control over a hybrid network from one location rather than having to manage multiple routers or replace their existing hardware.

"We expect SDN will continue to transform enterprise networking around the world, and VeloCloud SD-WAN can help companies achieve more agile and responsive networks as well as reduce costs," said Telstra Ventures MD Mark Sherman.

"Our first step will be to offer VeloCloud technology to customers in mainland China."

VeloCloud this week launched its new "Ready Set Go" program, which sets up an end-to-end SD-WAN solution in 30 days or less, also announcing on Wednesday US time that it is now used with more than 50 service providers.

In addition to Telstra, these providers include Macquarie Telecom, Sprint, AT&T, IBM, CHT Global, CBTS, GTT, Global Capacity, Megapath, NetOne Systems, Meriplex Communications, MetTel, Mitel, Netregy, Newcloud Networks, Saicom, TPx Communications, Vonage, and Windstream.

"We picked VeloCloud as our SD-WAN technology partner after researching 28 vendors worldwide over a period of one year," Macquarie Telecom Customer and Emerging Technologies director Michael Davies explained.

"VeloCloud cloud-delivered SD-WAN enables us to give our customers a materially different experience to traditional networks by enabling visibility, application performance, and speed of deployment."

VeloCloud said it also has more than 1,000 paying enterprise customers and over 150 channel partners.