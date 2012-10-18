Optus finalises restructure with business job cuts

Optus has confirmed that the vast majority of its AU$37 million restructure has been completed, with the final redundancies coming from Optus' business division.

The jobs are the last of the 750 roles cut in redundancies , which was first revealed by ZDNet in March , following Optus' parent company Singtel's massive restructure that saw Optus split into consumer, ICT, and digital divisions .

Between March and June, Optus shed 475 staff, going from 9699 staff members to 9504. Optus told ZDNet in a statement that the majority of the remaining redundancies were implemented in July. The roles going this week were from Optus' business division and Alphawest.

"Over the last few months, we have conducted a thorough review of our business, aimed at driving greater efficiencies, delivering relevant products and services to our 10 million customers, and creating greater alignment across our Australian businesses," Optus said.

"As part of this process, we have identified additional synergies across the Optus Business division, which will bring together the capabilities of Optus Business and Alphawest to create a more aligned ICT organisation, and will result in the consolidation of some roles and functions."

In August, Optus reported a Q1 net profit of AU$155 million, down 3.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2011. Operating revenue was down 3.2 percent, and mobile operating revenue dropped 4.2 percent.