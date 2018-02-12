Oracle expands its autonomous technology across its cloud platform

Oracle said that it will expand the machine learning and autonomous capabilities in its Autonomous Database to its broader platform-as-a-service offerings.

At Oracle OpenWorld, CTO Larry Ellison outlined how the company's Autonomous Database can save on admin labor. Now Oracle is adding autonomous capabilities to data management, application development, integration, analytics, security and systems management.

Amit Zavery, executive vice president, product development, Oracle Cloud Platform, said autonomous technology will remove labor from the equation. "Autonomous will cover horizontal elements at first since we have understanding across broader usage patterns," said Zavery. "The machine learning and algos under the covers will make configurations company specific."

In a nutshell, Oracle Autonomous Cloud Platform will aim to automate patching, tuning and even data integration across its portfolio. Oracle's return on investment pitch is that its autonomous platform frees up technology talent for higher-value tasks.

Oracle is adding autonomous capabilities to key functions including:

Data integration, which will automate ingestion, defining data flows, data prep and data lake creation. Oracle's core business, which revolves around moving and storing data, means that it can leverage experience to map integrations.

Application development, which will benefit from using machine learning to automate frequent actions and coding. Spotting security issues will also be automated. Zavery said the key win with automating app development is time savings on coding.

Analytics via automated data prep and discovery.

App integration, which will leverage automated business processes and connect enterprise apps.

System and identity management will automate manual monitoring and performance settings.

