Oracle hires former Salesforce Brazil head

Former Salesforce Brazil head Mauricio Prado was hired by Oracle as sales Vice President for business applications.

In his new role, Prado will be competing with his old employer in the market for customer relationship management (CRM) systems, as well as SAP and Microsoft in enterprise resource planning applications.

While Oracle is not confirming the appointment officially, Prado's new role is being widely reported by the Brazilian IT press and the information has been confirmed by ZDNet.

Prado left Salesforce in December. At the time, local reports cited internal sources as saying that the executive's departure was linked to a fancy dress competition held as part of the company's festivities over the holiday season. The winning employee wore a costume deemed offensive, which prompted the dismissal of two other staff as well as Prado.

At the time, Salesforce confirmed the executive was leaving the company and the official statement was limited to saying that Prado made " important contributions during his time at the company."

Prior to being appointed to the role of Brazil general manager at Salesforce, Prado had served as the company's Vice President for cloud services for Latin America and the Caribbean since 2014. Prado also had stints at Microsoft as well as technology startups.