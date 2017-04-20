​Oracle launches Startup Cloud Accelerator in Brazil

Oracle has just launched its cloud acceleration program for startups in Brazil.

Technology-based, early-stage ventures (the company did not specify any particular market segments it might be interested in) can apply now for the company's Startup Cloud Accelerator scheme, which will start in July and last for a six-month period.

The first intake, which will consist of five startups, will benefit from free access to the Oracle Cloud infrastructure during the program.

According to the firm, startups that are considered "promising" may apply for a two-year extension to credits to use the cloud products.

In addition, the selected startups are expected to get guidance and advice from executives at the software giant, as well as access to Oracle customers and networking sessions with potential investors.

The Oracle Startup Cloud initiative was launched a year ago as a pilot in Bangalore, India. Since then the program has launched in other Indian locations suchas Delhi and Mumbai, in addition to Bristol in the UK, Paris and Tel Aviv.