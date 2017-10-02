Oracle demos 'adaptive intelligence' capabilities across clouds

After introducing "adaptive intelligence" to customer experience applications earlier this year, Oracle this week is expanding the reach of its AI-powered capabilities across the full range of its cloud applications.

Specifically, Oracle is now embedding AI capabilities within the existing Enterprise Resource Planning Cloud, Human Capital Management Cloud, Supply Chain Management Cloud, as well as the Oracle Customer Experience Cloud applications.

Oracle's adaptive intelligence capabilities in the CX arena are comparable to Salesforce's Einstein capabilities. However, at its annual OpenWorld conference, the tech giant will be demonstrating how, by broadening its AI and machine learning footprint across cloud applications, it can help companies leverage both customer and business data.

"We have the broadest suite of cloud applications -- it's not just CX, HR or ERP, but we have all these capabilities," Jack Berkowitz, VP of products and data science for Oracle's Adaptive Intelligence program. For a customer using multiple Oracle clouds, he said, "we can provide AI and machine learning that bridges those applications, not just within those specific use cases."

The Adaptive Intelligence applications also tap the Oracle Data Cloud, a huge trove of information that includes more than 5 billion global consumer and business IDs and more than 7.5 trillion data points collected monthly.

Informed by data pulled from multiple clouds, companies can make more informed decisions in a range of areas. For instance, a recruiter could use Oracle's Adaptive Intelligence to find people who best match a job description. They could also use it to study existing job performance information to create the profile of a successful potential candidate.

A finance professional, meanwhile, could use the Oracle's AI to analyze historical business trends and business risk data to optimize cash flow and create an optimal balance between buyers and suppliers.

Customers in the CX Cloud continue to drive a lot of interest in AI-powered tools, Berkowitz said, given the intense competition in the retail sector. Oracle also expects to see strong interest from supply chain and operations customers. Meanwhile, the potential to exploit these tools in the realm of finance could be significant as well. "The ability to find opportunities to free up working capital, or create better supplier terms so you're not paying as much, is a really big area for CFOs," Berkowitz said.

Along with AI capabilities, Oracle on Monday rolled out a series of other enhancements to its cloud applications. On the HCM Cloud, for instance, new products include the Recruiting Cloud, which gives recruiters and job seekers new tools for support such as chatbots, as well as tools to drive proactive recruiting campaigns. The HCM Cloud is also getting a new Workforce Health and Safety Incident Management tool. It provides dashboards and reporting tools to track accidents, unsafe working conditions and to ensure action is taken in response to safety incidents. Meanwhile, the ERP Cloud is getting new financial, procurement, portfolio management and performance management features.