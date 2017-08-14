Oracle selects Brazilian startups for acceleration programme

Oracle has picked six Brazilian startups to take part in the local version of its Cloud Accelerator program.

This is the first intake of the scheme, which will provide guidance and advice from executives at the software firm for a six-month period.

In addition, the ventures will get access to Oracle's cloud products for free, as well as the company's customers and networking sessions with potential investors.

The selected startups are location-based customer engagement platform In Loco Media, cloud logistics management startup Intelipost, real-time content broadcaster Netshow.me and digital advertising platform based on artificial intelligence Nexus Edge, as well as NMIND, a customer-focused market analytics firm and workforce productivity company Runrun.it.

"We were excited to see the initial reaction from the Brazilian startup community - all ventures with disruptive projects and great ideas for global opportunities,"said Reggie Bradford, senior vice president of the ecosystem of startups and acceleration at Oracle.

"We have already seen a lot of progress with the program, bringing together startups, customers and Oracle product development partners. I am even more eager to begin joining these efforts with the São Paulo group," Bradford added.

The Oracle Startup Cloud initiative was launched in 2016 as a pilot in Bangalore, India. Since then the program has launched in other Indian locations such as Delhi and Mumbai, in addition to Bristol in the UK, Paris and Tel Aviv.