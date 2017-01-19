Oracle to buy API development firm Apiary

Oracle has announced that it plans to acquire Apiary, a startup that makes tools for developing application programming interfaces (APIs) for cloud software.

Financial details were not immediately disclosed. You can view Oracle's acquisition presentation here.

Founded in 2011, Apiary is known for its APIFlow platform that allows developers to build, test and monitor APIs while supporting API Blueprint and OpenAPI industry standards. The company has offices in both San Francisco and Prague and its customers include GoPro, Ticketfly, Nvidia, and United Airlines, among others.

As for Oracle, the enterprise software vendor wants to use Apiary's technology set to make its existing API Integration Cloud more robust. Oracle's API product focuses primarily on services that help companies monetize and analyze APIs. Apiary provides more of a front-end platform for designing, creating and governing APIs.

Oracle says the combination of the two platforms "will deliver the most complete API creation and management platform in the cloud."

"With Apiary, Oracle will also provide customers advanced capabilities to design and govern API's, allowing companies to manage the entire API lifecycle and deliver integrated applications," said Amit Zavery, SVP of Oracle's API Integration Cloud.

It's not clear what Oracle plans to do with Apiary in the long term, but for now the startup will not shut down and the entire Apiary team will join Oracle once the acquisition is complete. Going forward, Oracle says it will continue to offer Apiary's products to other companies while investing in their combined platforms.

