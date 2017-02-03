Outlook for iOS turns two: Nimble, Evernote, Smartsheet, and more join the celebration

About 18 months ago I detailed how Microsoft turned my iPhone 6s Plus into a fantastic enterprise smartphone. As Microsoft celebrates it's second anniversary of Outlook for iOS more apps are being added to make Outlook for iOS the central hub for efficient communications.

We previously saw Evernote, Facebook, and Wunderlist support for iOS and these apps made my life so much more productive. With this latest update we see support for GIPHY, Nimble, Trello, Smartsheet, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Translator. Microsoft also announced that more are coming so if you have an iOS device then you must download the free Microsoft Outlook app.

Business travelers who land in a foreign country can now translate email from one language to their preferred language without ever leaving Outlook for iOS.

Microsoft states that the add-ins launching today bring the power of CRM, social intelligence, project management, and more to your inbox. This reminds me of BlackBerry Hub and for enterprise users having one central communications platform is key to efficiency and productivity. Outlook for iOS is better than Outlook on Android so I am excited to try out these new features and enjoy the benefits of optimized communications.

The new add-ins are launching for Office 365 customers first with eventual roll out to Outlook.com users. On your iOS device, go to the Settings>Integrations and Add-Ins section and then tap on Add-ins to see the new services available for you to enable on your device.

When you open an email in your Office 365 inbox, you will find a new add-in icon in the top right of your header. Tap it and then your add-ins will appear so you can work within Outlook to manage your email.