PC shipments expected to surge 22 percent in 2010

Global PC shipments are expected to hit 376.6 million units in 2010, up 22 percent from a year ago, according to Gartner. Those units will equate to spending of $245.4 billion, up 12 percent from 2009.

The home PC market will have unit growth of 29.5 percent with the commercial PCs growing 13.1 percent in 2010.

Among the key items from the Gartner report:

Consumers are beginning to see PCs as necessities.

Windows 7 upgrades and an aging installed base are driving commercial upgrades.

The majority of corporate PC upgrades will happen in 2011 and Windows 7 migrations will last through 2012.

Mini-notebooks (netbooks) will see 41.8 million units shipped in 2010, up 30 percent from 2009.

Mini-notebook will be 18.6 percent of the mobile PC market in 2010, but share will fall to 13.9 percent by 2014.

China and the U.S. will account for half of the PC shipment growth in 2011.

Media tablets---iPads and similar devices---will have 10 million units shipped in 2010.

The PC report is the latest positive data point for hardware sales. Global server shipments were up 23 percent in the first quarter, according to Gartner. Here's the unit standings for servers: