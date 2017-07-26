Petya ransomware: Free decryption tool released for the original versions of this nasty malware

Image: Malwarebytes

Victims of multiple strains of the Petya ransomware may now be able unlock their files for free thanks to the release of a new decryption tool for this particular family of file-encrypting malware.

Unfortunately, for those infected by the Petya/NotPetya outbreak, this particular tool doesn't do anything for systems which became infected by the variant which originated in Ukraine before spreading around the world - but it's capable of decrypting the standard versions of Petya.

Even before a mutant version of Petya hit organisations across the globe, this ransomware had a reputation for being particularly nasty. Not only does Petya encrypt the victims' files by using one of the most advanced cryptographic algorithms around, it also encrypts the entire hard drive by overwriting the master reboot record, in order to prevent the computer from loading the operating system.

But one version of it wasn't enough for its creators, who not only developed this original 'Red Petya' but 'Green Petya' variants along with a golden-themed version named GoldenEye after the weapon in the 1995 James Bond film. The different versions display the Bitcoin demanding ransom note written in the colours the versions are named after.

Following the NotPetya outbreak, the author of the original version of the ransomware, Janus, released his master key and now cybersecurity researchers at Malwarebytes Labs have used the key to release a decryptor which can decrypt all legitimate versions of Red Petya, Green Petya and GoldenEye and recover the lost files.

But the researchers warn that during tests it found that in some cases Petya may hang during decryption, or cause some other problems potentially damaging to data and said: "That's why, before any decryption attempts, we recommend you to make an additional backup."

Unfortunately, along with being able to do nothing for NotPetya victims, the Petya decryptor can't do anything for those hit by illegitimate versions of the ransomware such as PetrWrap.

Petya was one of the first first types of ransomware to gain major success by spreading itself via a 'ransomware-as-a-as- service' scheme, whereby the author allowed budding hackers and cyber criminals to use the malicious code for their own ends - in exchange for a cut of the profits.

The malware was equipped with measures o prevent unauthorised use of samples, but the group behind PetrWrap have managed to crack the Petya code and are using it to carry out their own attacks. The cryptography behind PetrWrap ransomware is so strong that there's currently no decryption tool which can crack it.

