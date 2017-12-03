Pixel 2, Nintendo Switch, iOS 11, and Samsung S9 rumors (MobileTechRoundup #415)

The holiday shopping season kicked off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which we both took advantage of, primarily for family purchases. We are also gearing up for CES in January.

After a week off for Thanksgiving, Kevin and I are back on MobileTechRoundup show #415 to talk about the latest in mobile technology.

  • Who bought what during Black Friday / Cyber Monday?
  • Google fires up the special imaging chip in the Pixel 2 (And Matt bought a Pixel 2 XL)
  • Kevin loves the Nintendo Switch
  • Chromebooks officially get Microsoft Office Android app support (but you'll pay to edit)
  • Galaxy S9 rumored to be shown off at CES
  • iOS 11 bugfest. Good that Apple's fixing things quickly but... (Also Apple Pay Cash goes live in US tomorrow)
  • Phablets now nearly 50% of all phone sales
  • And the HTC U11 Life goes to...

Running time: 66 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 76MB)

