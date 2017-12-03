Pixel 2, Nintendo Switch, iOS 11, and Samsung S9 rumors (MobileTechRoundup #415)

After a week off for Thanksgiving, Kevin and I are back on MobileTechRoundup show #415 to talk about the latest in mobile technology.
- Who bought what during Black Friday / Cyber Monday?
- Google fires up the special imaging chip in the Pixel 2 (And Matt bought a Pixel 2 XL)
- Kevin loves the Nintendo Switch
- Chromebooks officially get Microsoft Office Android app support (but you'll pay to edit)
- Galaxy S9 rumored to be shown off at CES
- iOS 11 bugfest. Good that Apple's fixing things quickly but... (Also Apple Pay Cash goes live in US tomorrow)
- Phablets now nearly 50% of all phone sales
- And the HTC U11 Life goes to...
Running time: 66 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
