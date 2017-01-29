Pixel moves, Note 7 battery, Galaxy S8 rumors, Nvidia Shield Android TV (MobileTechRoundup show #389)

We are in between CES and Mobile World Congress, but as you can hear in MobileTechRoundup show #38​9 Kevin and I still have plenty of mobile tech to chat about.

  • Someone on the show sold a Pixel. How many did Google sell?
  • Thoughts on a potential Android One program in the U.S.
  • Samsung reveals Note 7 battery investigation results
  • Google releases final Android Wear 2.0 Preview with iOS support
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors: No front button, March 29, all of the Snapdragon 835 chips?
  • iOS 10.3 beta includes Find My AirPods
  • Intro to the Rowken wireless earbuds
  • So long Xbox One S, hello Nvidia Shield Android TV

Running time: 68 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 82MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

