Pixelbook arrived, Moto X4, Essential Phone, iPhone X orders (MobileTechRoundup #411)

It was Apple iPhone X pre-order week while the Pixelbook also arrived and is proving to be a fantastic piece of hardware. Check out the podcast for nearly an hour and a half of mobile talk.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Apple iPhone X orders went live this week and if you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #411 you will find out who ordered one.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • More thoughts on the Essential Phone since Kevin bought one
  • Matt reviews the Moto X4
  • A Google Pixelbook lands at Matt's house
  • Who ordered an iPhone X and how did it go?
  • Pixel 2XL fixes for display coming, clicking sound on calls
  • Gmail add-ons for the web and Android are super helpful
  • Save big on a Samsung SmartThings Link for Nvidia Shield TV
  • Google Wi-Fi results on Matt's network
  • Learn how to build logic gates, circuits and a computer via software

Running time: 89 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 85MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All