Pixelbook arrived, Moto X4, Essential Phone, iPhone X orders (MobileTechRoundup #411)

Apple iPhone X orders went live this week and if you listen to MobileTechRoundup show #411 you will find out who ordered one.
- More thoughts on the Essential Phone since Kevin bought one
- Matt reviews the Moto X4
- A Google Pixelbook lands at Matt's house
- Who ordered an iPhone X and how did it go?
- Pixel 2XL fixes for display coming, clicking sound on calls
- Gmail add-ons for the web and Android are super helpful
- Save big on a Samsung SmartThings Link for Nvidia Shield TV
- Google Wi-Fi results on Matt's network
- Learn how to build logic gates, circuits and a computer via software
Running time: 89 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 85MB)
