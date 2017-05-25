Polycom, Zoom forge video conferencing, collaboration pact

Polycom and Zoom have partnered to bridge their respective video collaboration and conferencing tools.

Under the partnership, Zoom Video Communications and Polycom launched the Zoom Connector for Polycom. In a nutshell, Zoom's video meetings will be easily available on Polycom's conferencing systems with a click.

Zoom is a popular video meeting collaboration tool that competes with Goto Meeting as well as Cisco's WebEx and Microsoft's Skype for Business. The Polycom deal will get Zoom, which was founded in 2011, more heft in the enterprise.

The partnership is also worth noting since there are multiple interactive whiteboards and collaboration systems emerging, but most of them try to silo a customer into one stack.

Zoom Connector for Polycom enables: