Popfly hits public beta

Microsoft has now extended the beta of its Popfly mash-up tool to any and all interested parties.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Windows

Looks like "real soon now" turned into a few months.

Popfly hits public beta
Regardless, Microsoft has now extended the beta of its Popfly mash-up tool to any and all interested parties.

Popfly's competition includes Yahoo Pipes and Google Mashup Editor. Early testers of Popfly credited the Microsoft tool as usable by mere mortals (not just professional developers).

Microsoft also rolled out this week a refreshed beta version of its Windows Live Photo Gallery service for Vista and XP users. The new beta allows users a choice of publishing their photos to Windows Live Spaces or Yahoo's Flickr.

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Microsoft Windows 10 PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All