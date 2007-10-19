Popfly hits public beta

Looks like "real soon now" turned into a few months.

Regardless, Microsoft has now extended the beta of its Popfly mash-up tool to any and all interested parties.

Popfly's competition includes Yahoo Pipes and Google Mashup Editor. Early testers of Popfly credited the Microsoft tool as usable by mere mortals (not just professional developers).

Microsoft also rolled out this week a refreshed beta version of its Windows Live Photo Gallery service for Vista and XP users. The new beta allows users a choice of publishing their photos to Windows Live Spaces or Yahoo's Flickr.