Preventing Data Leakage, Protecting Your Business Infographic

Protecting Your Clouds
mul-ti-plexer-er. noun. A device, in electronics, that synthesizes disparate data signals into a single, uniform output. ZDNet Multiplexer merges various perspectives, media types, and data sources and synthesizes them into one clear message, via a sponsored blog.
ZDNet Multiplexer allows marketers to connect directly with the ZDNet community by enabling them to blog on the ZDNet publishing platform. Content on ZDNet Multiplexer blogs is produced in association with the sponsor and is not part of ZDNet's editorial content.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
SaaS implementations deliver high productivity and low overhead, but user error or malicious activity may lead to data leakage. A recent CBSi survey shows that companies are concerned about SaaS breaches; we share expert recommendations for SaaS security.
Join Discussion