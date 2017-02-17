Prysm updates its Visual Workplace to incorporate centralized live source streaming

Silicon Valley cloud-based collaboration workplace provider Prysm has announced its latest offering. Its Visual Workplace update includes 'Live Source Streaming', 'Quick Start', and 'Wireless Screen Sharing'. Its solution is also now compatible with third-party hardware.

Prysm

The announcement means that customers can now turn almost any conference room that has a modern interactive LCD display into a Prysm Visual Workplace enabled room. Users can collaborate from any location and on any device, including mobile devices.

The application can be enabled on a variety of commercial or industrial grade 4K or UHD LCD displays with a display port 1.2 and a USB 2.0 based touch sensor interface.

The Live Source Streaming option allows all participants using the Workplace, to view and manipulate all live sources displayed in a common workspace from any connected device.

Devices include: BYOD connected devices, personal devices such as laptops or mobile devices, in-room PC, videoconference systems, Apple TVs, document cameras, and security cameras. Changes and edits made during the conference can be viewed in real-time by meeting participants.

Its Quick Start offering enables employees, or guests without a Prysm account, access to the Visual Workplace to collaborate. Participants can pair devices, sketch using a new digital whiteboard and share information using the Visual Workplace.

Its Wireless Screen Sharing capability allows users to wirelessly display information from a laptop, tablet or mobile device on a Prysm Display.

Prysm says that its Visual Workplace applications can be accessed through a web browser, with no download of software required. It also provides a cloud-based portal for real-time collaboration.

It also offers persistent work spaces. This means that meeting participants can continue a previous meeting exactly where they left off, with access to contents from the previous meeting.

The Company said that the tools are expected to be generally available by the end of Q1 2017.

Paige O'Neill, CMO, Prysm. said: "Prysm Visual Workplace helps improve employee productivity across the enterprise by making digital collaboration technology available, when and where employees need it to problem-solve.

By connecting physical and virtual workspaces and offering the tools employees need to achieve critical tasks quickly, regardless of their location or device, Prysm drives employee engagement and facilitates faster decision making."